FULTON – Kenneth R. Patrick Jr., 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 19, 2021.

He was born on February 5, 1949 to Kenneth R. Patrick, Sr. and Betty J. Patrick (Keck) in Fulton, New York. Ken’s life revolved around his family and his community. Ken had a passion for Syracuse football and basketball, golfing, and going on cruises. He was a moral compass of integrity and lead by example, never calling attention to his accomplishments.

As a teenager, Ken received the God and Country Award through the Boy Scouts of America. Later, he graduated from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, in 1971 with a BS in Business Administration where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Upon graduation, Ken acquired employment in Fulton as a branch manager with Columbia Bank and then as vice president and branch manager of Key Bank. Here, he excelled and was recognized by earning several national awards through the greater KeyCorp organization.

Ken’s many civic duties included president and member of the Board of Oswego Industries, vice chairman and member of the United Way Allocations Committee, treasurer and board member of the Fulton Rotary Club, secretary and member of the Oswego County Home Builders Association, as well as a member of Habitat for Humanity. He was also a member of the City of Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Planning Commission, and the Community Development Agency Loan Committee. Ken also dedicated his time as a coach for the Fulton Youth Knee-High Basketball Association and Youth Soccer Program.

Continuously, Ken placed family above all else. What made Ken’s life worth living the most, was his deep devotion to his best friend and wife of 50 years, Susan. He cherished nothing more than spending time with her at their home in Florida.

Ken is survived by his wife, Susan; his son, Ryan; his mother, Betty; his sister, Deborah (Fran) Munger. He is also survived by father-in-law, Thomas Putnam; sisters-in-law, Karen (John) Crisafulli, Janet (Dennis) Dumas, and Diane (Frank) Bartholomew; his brother-in-law, Thomas (Diane) Putnam Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ken was predeceased by his father, Kenneth R. Patrick Sr. and by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Putnam.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Private interment will be in Minetto Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ken’s memory to a charity of your choice. To leave a message of sympathy for the Patrick family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

