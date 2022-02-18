FULTON – Lee-Ann Poyneer Coe, 50, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

She was born August 4, 1971 in Oswego to Jan and Pamela Poyneer. Lee-Ann was as homemaker and her main focus in life was always spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Courtney Graham, Jordin Graham and Megan Graham; her father and step-mother, Jan and Sharlene Poyneer; her mother and step-father, Pamela and Patrick Egan; her brother, Jan-Michael Poyneer and by her grandchildren, Richard, Gemma, Lilliana and Michael.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., February 23, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the services. Burial will be in the spring at Chase Cemetery in Lysander.

