GREENVILLE, NC – Libby L.V. Pearce McNulty, 90 years old, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 peacefully with her family by her side, in Greenville, NC at the East Carolina Heart Institute at Vidant Medical Center.

Libby was born on October 30, 1932 in Onslow County, NC to Hosea and Annie Susan Pearce and lived in North Carolina until 1952 when she moved to Oswego, NY. Libby retired from the Oswego County Department of Social Services.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her infant son, David Patrick; her siblings, James Pearce, Eva Mitchell, Julia Mercer, Lacie Taylor, Mayner Cauley and Evelyn Cauley all of North Carolina.

Libby is survived by her children, Terry (Debra) McNulty, Susie (Kyle) Cook, Sheila Hemler, and Marie (Eileen) Martin; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren with a great granddaughter due in October, and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences for the McNulty family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...