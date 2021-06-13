FULTON – Robert H. “Bones” Kimball, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He was born July 29, 1957 in Fulton to Robert H. and Mabel Caprin Kimball and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1976. Bob retired from Birds Eye Foods in Fulton where he was employed for several years and held various jobs after his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and was a member of several mixed bowling leagues with his wife, Mary at Lakeview Lanes in Fulton.

Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary (Vanderhaden) Kimball; his three children, Monica Frawley, Bobbiejo Kimball and Robert H. Kimball III all of Fulton; two sisters, Mabel Truax of Fulton and Shannon (Darrell) Bond of Jordan; four brothers, Billy Kimball of Fulton, Dennis (Rose) Kimball of Fulton, Mark Kimball of Florida and Jackie Kimball of Oswego; five grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert H. and Mabel Caprin Kimball.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 with memorial services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for the Kimball family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

