FULTON -Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. B

ob was born June 2, 1940 in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.

Bob’s passion in life was serving the Lord as he had a street ministry that witnessed many people accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Bob’s love of mankind changed the lives of others and in January of 2005, he was recognized by the tennis great Arthur Ashe for his “recognition of the positive environment provided to each tennis match. Going for it is more important than winning or losing.” Bob was a member of the Syracuse Senior Circuit where he had many friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Colleen Wardwell Urbach; his children, Racheal Lee of Minetto and Jeanne Chapman Ferrear of Oswego; Christina Urbach and Robert Urbach both of Augsburg, Germany; his step-daughter, Melissa Beth Warrick of Agua Dulce, TX; his step-son, Douglas J. Urbach of San Diego, CA; his twin brother, William Urbach of Oswego; his sister, Catherine Gallagher Urbities of Summerville SC; his grandchildren, Emileigh, Trevor, Jacob, Noah and Grace; four great grandchildren, Tucker, Delilah, Ezekiel and Percy; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren in Germany as well as several nieces and nephews. His mechanic, James Salmonson of Oswego who was a great friend to Bob and Colleen and all who knew him at Towpath Towers.

He was predeceased by his son, Kenny Urbach of Nashville, Tennessee in 2021.

There are no calling hours, Bob was cremated and he will be buried in the family plot at Fairdale Rural Cemetery at a later date. Condolences for the Urbach family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

