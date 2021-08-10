Salvatore E. Tomarchio

FULTON – Salvatore E. “Sal” Tomarchio, 88, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.

He was born February 28, 1933 in Fulton to Rosario and Serafina Tomarchio. Sal was a graduate of Fulton High School and enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1954 where he served his country in Germany during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge in 1956, Sal attended CCBI where he graduated with an Associate’s degree in accounting.

Sal was an auditor with the U.S.D.A. for over 30 years until his retirement in 1988. In his free time, Sal enjoyed watching cartoons, playing solitaire and going to the Ritz Diner every Thursday to have lunch with his friends. Salvatore was a communicant of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sister, Rose D’Agostino of Liverpool; his brother, Mariano Tomarchio of Fulton; his nieces and nephews, Mary DiMiero of Liverpool, Louis (Tricia) D’Agostino of Liverpool, Maurice (Laurie) Tomarchio of Fulton, Phillip (Sarah) Tomarchio of Fulton and Anne (Pete) Walts of Fulton; his great nieces and nephews, Nick, Anthony, Joseph, Michael, Andru, Gabriella, Christopher, Phillip, Zachary and Julia.

In addition to his parents, Sal was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Lou D’Agostino and by his nephew, Robert DiMiero.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

Contributions in Sal’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association online at www.heart.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Tomarchio family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

