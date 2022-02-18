FULTON – Verner Dunbar Draper, Sr., 91, of Fulton, New York, passed away on his 23rd wedding anniversary, Monday, February 14, 2022 at the V.A. Medical Center in Syracuse, New York.

Vern was born May 9, 1930 in Silver Springs, NY to Victor Charles and Bernice Adelia Draper. He was an army veteran of World War II and served honorably in the U.S. Navy. Vern was employed for several years as a truck driver with the Teamsters Local #317, Syracuse. Verner was a country musician with links to several musicians from Central New York as well as Phoenix, Arizona, where he played lead guitar for the Angie Senger Band.

In addition to his passion for music, Vern was also a “Jack of All Trades” and could master anything he put his hands to including carpentry and auto repair. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Phoenix, New York. Upon his retirement, he and his wife, Virginia, enjoyed spending winters in Arizona which became an annual tradition for the past 22 years.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Towsley; his sons, Perry L. (Mary Ann) Draper, and Verner Draper Jr.; his daughter, Darcy Beattie; step-children, Alice (Paul) Burns, Joyce (John) Rao, Cindy (Wendell Cooper), Randy (Pam) Towsley, Tim Towsley, and Don (Dee) Towsley, several grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Verner was the last surviving sibling of six and also predeceased by his daughter, Flora, and granddaughters, Mickey and Meghan.

Calling hours will be held at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive, Fulton on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow. To leave a message of sympathy for the Draper family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

