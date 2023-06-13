OSWEGO, NY – Edward N. Adamski, Jr., 71 of Oswego passed away Sunday morning at his home surrounded by his family after being diagnosed with ALS in December 2022.

Ed was born in Buffalo, NY and was the son of the late Edward N. and Leah Hepp Adamski. He was the husband of Elaine Canfield Adamski.

Ed enjoyed collecting gems and minerals, and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse University basketball. He enjoyed running, traveling, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters Kristy (Tom) Salvador of Oswego, Lauren (Lauren Raney) Adamski of Minneapolis, MN, two brothers Joseph Adamski of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, Robert Adamski of Amherst, NY, one sister Kathy Adamski Mostel of Hollywood, FL., one grandson Nicholas Masuicca, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday June 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Rd. Ste 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.

