OSWEGO – Paul J. Zaryski, 66, of Oswego, New York, died Saturday in the Oswego Hospital from complication of recently diagnosed ALS Disease.

He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Bronislaw J. and Mary Alice McCarey Zaryski.

Mr. Zaryski had been employed for over 25 years with the city of Oswego. Prior to his employment with the city he was a member of Labors Local 214 and work on various local construction projects. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Paul was a graduate of the Oswego Catholic High School and a Communicant of Christ the Good Shepherd Church.

Mr. Zaryski is survived by his wife, Sherry (Pritchard) Zaryski, three sons, Paul (Susan Drew) Zaryski of Rochester, Timothy Zaryski of Fulton, Scott (fiancé Casey Nessel) Zaryski of Oswego, two brothers Francis (Kathleen) Zaryski and David (Ann Marie) Zaryski both of Oswego, three sisters Susan Marie (Michael Canavan) Chamberlain of Syracuse, Sally A. (Dick) Cafalone of Oswego, M. Diane Monnet of Hannibal, four grandchildren, Julianne Zaryski, Evan Zaryski, Jadelynn Zaryski, Eli Zaryski and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one sister Joanne Amedio and one brother Joseph Zaryski.

Funeral services will be Friday 11 a.m. at Christ The Good Shepherd Church. Calling hours will be Thursday March 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

Burial will be private in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Trinity Catholic School 115 E. 5th St. Oswego, NY 13126 or Oswego Little League PO Box 5466 Oswego, NY 13126

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...