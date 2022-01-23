OSWEGO – Anne H. Martin of Oswego, New York, and formerly of Sun City Center, Florida, age 85, died on January 21 at the Oswego Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Oswego, she was the eldest daughter of the late James E, and Margaret (Miller) Heagerty. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center School of Nursing in Utica.

She was employed as an RN at the Oswego Hospital, as an office nurse, and as the head nurse at Dr. Mary Walker Health Center (SUNY Oswego). She was then employed by the Oswego Health Department in Home Care for 17 years and retired from the Oswego County Office of the Aging.

She resided in the Central Square area for 41 years before moving back to Oswego with her husband in 2009. During this time, she was a member of St. Michael’s / Divine Mercy Church where she was on Team Bingo #4 for many years. She enjoyed sewing, baking, her flower and vegetable gardens, and time with her family and friends.

As a retiree, she started figure skating lessons. She was very proud to receive her first gold medal at a competition in 2010 as a member of the Tropical Spice on Ice synchronous team in Ellenton, FL.

She was a member of CSEA retiree Local #915, Office of the Aging Advisory Council, Rosary Society at St.Stephen’s Church, and the International Skate Institute.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, William L. Martin in 2016 and her sister-in-law, Catherine ( David) Heagerty in 2018.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kathy (Leonard Jr.) Hass of Central Square, Peggy (Larry) Smith of Florida, a son, William (Joan) Martin Jr. of Fulton, three grandsons, Charles Monday of Oregon, Kyle (Lauren) Martin of North Carolina, and James Martin of Rochester.

She is also survived by her sister, Margaret (James) Walsh of the state of Washington and four brothers, David Heagerty of Florida, Richard (Ellen) Heagerty of Oswego, James (Sandra) Heagerty of Spencerport, and John (Constance) Heagerty of Camillus, a brother-in-law, Thomas (Pegi) Martin of FL., many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. from St. Stephen’s Church. Entombment will be in All Saint’s Mausoleum.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. The family requests that mask be worn for the calling hours and the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St.Elizabeth Medical Foundation in memo: School of Nursing, 1676 Sunset Ave., Utica N.Y. 13502 or the Oswego County Meals on Wheels Program, 74 Pierce Drive, Fulton, N.Y. 13069

