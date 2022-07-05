BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Bernadine M. Rose, 91, a resident of Baldwinsville, New York, passed away on July 1, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Stella (Solomonski) Cary and had attended schools in Philadelphia.

She was employed with the Oswego County Opportunities and was a homemaker.

Surviving are her five sons, Kirk (Karen)Rose of Texas, Daniel Rose of Syracuse, Martin (Jean Dickens) Rose Jr. of Oswego, Matthew (Rena) Rose of North Carolina, Michael (Patti) Rose of Oswego, a sister Selma Toal of Camden, New Jersey, fourteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

