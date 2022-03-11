OSWEGO – Charles Richard Pfeifer passed away peacefully on February 20, 2022, surrounded by family following a long battle with cancer.

Charles was born in Oswego, New York, on June 24, 1949, to Joseph C. Pfeifer and Patricia A. Pfeifer (Gramling).

He graduated from Oswego High School and went on to serve his country in the Vietnam War as a communications technician where he earned the rank of Sgt. First-Class. After his discharge, Charles lived and worked in Central New York, eventually moving to South Dakota and Colorado before returning to his hometown several years later.

Perhaps best known in and around the community of Oswego as a mail carrier, Charles was blessed with a loving family and a multitude of dedicated life-long friends. An active member of the Hibernians and the Elks club, Charles had a knack for nicknames and was known by many of them himself, including Charlie, Chuck, Uncle Hucky, and most ubiquitously, Knife.

An avid fan of racing, the Giants, the Yankees, and Syracuse University sports, Charles was also known for his deep love of music. It was the camaraderie his passions provided that he cherished most. In private he was a crossword enthusiast, never missing a New York Times Sunday puzzle.

Charles is survived by his sisters, Nancy Pfeifer, Carolyn Pfeifer, and Melanie Woods; his nephews, Casey Woods and Ryan Woods, six grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and his numerous dedicated friends.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Hibernians in Oswego, New York.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, N.Y. 13021.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Knife’s numerous friends who have lent their love and support over the years, as well as a thank you to the caring staff of the Matthew House.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

