OSWEGO – David S. Barbera, 65, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 25, 2021, at his home.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mary (Regan) Barbera and had attended Oswego schools.

He was the owner of Sammy’s Express and was a member of Laborer’s Local #214.

He loved to ride his Harley and visit family in Florida. He enjoyed watching the races at the Oswego Speedway and watching NASCAR on TV.

Surviving are his son, Samuel J. Barbera of Syracuse, his sister, Linda (Bernard) O’Donnell of Syracuse, and his long-time companion, Tamara Chrisman of Oswego.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday at 6:00 pm at the Elim Grace Church. The family will greet friends at the church on Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Elim Grace Church, 340 West First Street, Oswego N.Y. 13126.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

