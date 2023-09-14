OSWEGO, NY – Dennis C. Snow Sr., 71, a resident of North Carolina passed away on September 11, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Clay. Born in Oswego, He was a son of the late Leonard and Louise (Mayer) Snow and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

He was a professional truck driver and an excellent auto mechanic by trade.

Surviving are four daughters, Shelly Lamb of North Carolina, Pamela Payrot of Clay, Louise Snow of Syracuse, Louann Snow of Syracuse, a brother, Ronald Snow of Warners, and a sister, Darlene Vincent of Oswego, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Snow, and his son, Dennis Snow Jr.

Dennis will be remembered as a loving caring man with a great sense of humor and a big heart.

Celebration of life will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...