SCRIBA, NY – Devin M. LaMay, 36, a resident of Scriba, New York, passed away on March 14, 2022.

Born in Oswego, New York, he was a son of William and Tammy (Quonce) LaMay and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

He was employed with Spencer Heating and Air Conditioning in Syracuse, New York, for several years.

He was a member of the F.R. Sussey Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, participated in I Racing, and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving besides his parents are his brother, Tim LaMay of Buffalo, his grandfather, Robert (Judy) LaMay, his daughters, Kassaundra and Madaline LaMay, and their mother, Grace, his uncle and aunt, Dennis and Carol Quonce, aunt and uncle, Gayle (Arthur) Cady, great aunt, Shirley Bennett of Sacramento, great uncle, Paul (Voula) LaMay of Athens, Greece and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Edith LaMay, his maternal grandparents, Leland and Sondra Pelkey, and his uncles, Robert LaMay Jr and Daniel Quonce.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. with a service to follow the hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of choice

