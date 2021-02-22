Diane Mary Elizabeth Pettie Johnson, 68, passed away on February 19, 2021, after a brief illness.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was the daughter of the late Richard and Theresa (Maxon) Pettie. She loved music, had a beautiful singing voice, and enjoyed a good cup of tea. She was a caring soul that encouraged kindness and compassion. Diane enjoyed her time along with her mother as a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She faithfully served God as a CCD instructor for children at St. Paul’s Academy. She earned her associates from Cayuga County Community College and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Communication from SUNY Oswego.

Surviving are her children Tricia (Thomas) Carpenter, Stephanie Johnson, Christopher O’Leary, and Alyson O’Leary and their beloved dog Riley, two granddaughters Bailey Robinson and Isabelle Carpenter, her siblings, brother, Richard Pettie II(Fran Sylvester), sisters, Mary Ann Pettie, Yvonne(Joseph) Cernaro, and Terri Pettie (Stacie Gleason), nieces, Lauren (Joshua) Robison, Emily Cernaro, and Shannon Pasco (Dan Lazinski).

She was predeceased by her husband Alan Johnson and James O’Leary.

Until they meet again, her family will hold her spirit in their hearts.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd at St.Paul.

Anyone attending the Mass needs to call CTGS at 315-343-2333 to register.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.

In remembrance of Diane’s life, the family asks that any charitable donation be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / [email protected] or the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital 1 Childrens Cir, Syracuse, NY 13210.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...