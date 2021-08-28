Edward G. Murray, 87, a resident of Oswego passed away on August 20 with his family by his side.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Katherine (Ravas) Murray. He lived and worked on the family farm located on the Lake Rd. in Scriba, known as Bayshore Grove. It was there that he developed his good work ethic, problem-solving skills and a love of nature.

Edward was employed with Hammermill Paper Company and later Alcan Aluminum Corporation where he retired as a Hot Line maintenance foreman.

He was a communicant of St Paul’s Church and a life member of the Oswego Elks #271.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, the former Marion Weigelt who was the love of his life, one daughter, Mary (Michael) Coffey of Oswego, a son, Edward (Yvonne) Murray of Oswego, his sister, Mary Jane (Art) Salisbury of Pulaski, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his infant son, Timothy Murray.

A Memorial service will be held at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Thursday, September 2, at 12:00 p.m. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Human Concern Center Inc., 85 E. 4th St. Oswego NY.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care given to our father at Hematology/Oncology at Oswego Upstate Cancer Center, Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital, and St Luke Health Services Palliative Care.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.