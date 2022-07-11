OSWEGO – Frances M. Hibbert, 74, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 9 at the University Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Helen (Fortier) Loadwick. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and was a homemaker.

Surviving are her children, Lawrence (Stephanie) Hibbert of Oswego, Amy (Michael) Earl of Endicott, Patrick (Adrienne) Hibbert of Seattle, six grandchildren, Andrew, Nathan, Wyatt, Derick, Brandon, Sloane, and a great-grandchild, Elijah.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Hibbert Jr. in 1981.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 S Clinton Sq, #305, Syracuse, NY 13202.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...