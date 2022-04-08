OSWEGO – Frances M. Hogan, 77, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 6, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Fulton, New York, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Stauring) Crego and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

She was an LPN and later was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, and knitting, and loved to sew.

Surviving are her children, Victoria (Ralph Jr.) Legates of Oswego, William Hogan III of Oswego, Richard (Marion) Hogan of Fulton, two brothers, Frank (Glenda) Crego of Ill., Sam (Tina) Crego of Oswego, one sister, Shirley (Bruce) Turner of Oswego, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Hogan Jr. in 2012, a grandson, Mark Kelly Jr., two brothers, Harold Crego, William Crego, four sisters, Constance Smith, Barbara Crego, Corinne Lewis, and Betty Whalen.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Fairdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

