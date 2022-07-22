Helen L. Sereno

OSWEGO – Helen L. “Candy” Sereno, 62, a former resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on June 21, 2022, in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Shirley (Reidy) Miller. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School, Class of 1977, and BOCES School of Practical Nursing, Class of 1988. She was employed as a nurse for 34 years.

Helen enjoyed going to the casino, camping, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Eric Sereno of Oswego, Angela Sereno-Blackshear of Bennettsville, SC, Joseph (Darsie) Sereno of Baldwinsville, NY, Justin (Nicole) Galletta of Raleigh, NC, a sister, Nancy (Kevin) Belden of Mexico, her brother Michael (Kathy) Miller of Liverpool, step-children, Karen Cross-Burke of Syracuse, Quinton Cross of Syracuse, Autumn Cross of Syracuse, twenty-two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Miller.

Helen truly enjoyed all of the residents that she cared for throughout her nursing career.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home with a celebration of life at the Fulton Elks Club,57 Pierce Drive, Fulton, NY from 5 to 7 p.m. also on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

