PHOENIX, NY – Iona M. Weaver died peacefully on March 9, 2022, at the age of 88.

She was born in Erin, New York, on March 10, 1933, to Lawrence and Erma (Rosekrans) Leonard.

Surviving are her children, Teddi Vickery (Paul), Judy Ledbetter (Phill), Jim Weaver (Deb), siblings, Joan Bailey and Onalee Hartman.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Beverly Fridie, Rodney Leonard, and James Leonard.

She spent most of her life in Phoenix, New York, with some time in Richmond, Virginia.

There are no funeral services or calling hours.

Donations in Iona’s name may be made to St. Luke – John Foster Burden Fund, 299 East River Road, Oswego, NY 13126

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

