OSWEGO – James W. Lytle, 76, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on February 7, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Wilford “Woody” and Clara “Marie” (Utter) Lytle and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

He retired as a police officer from the Oswego City Police Department, worked as a corrections officer at the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, was the head of security at Nine Mile, was employed with Davis Brothers, and later worked at the Port Authority.

Mr. Lytle served with National Guard from 1966-1972.

He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed woodworking.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, the former, Joy Elaine Stevens, his children, Mark (Kathy Hoey) Lytle, Jason (Wendy Taylor) Gilchrist, Constance (Ray) Smith, Adam (Casie) Lytle, eight grandchildren, Ashlee Thompson, Jonathon Gilchrist, Brittany Mason, Breeanne Smith, Jackson Gilchrist, Collin Lyytle, Hunter Smith, Wyatt Gilchrist, great-grandchildren, Ainsley Rowe and Hudson Thompson

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

