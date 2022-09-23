MARTVILLE, NY – Joanne F. Koegel, 62, a resident of Martville, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side after a ten-year battle with cancer.

Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucille (Blood) Abrams and went to Oswego County Boces to become an LPN. She was an LPN at St. Luke’s Health Services until her retirement after 25 years of service. She later helped her husband of 39 years, Kenneth Koegel Sr. run their family business, Koegel Trucking.

Mrs. Koegel was a veteran of the United States Army where she had partaken in Special Missile Training. She was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Specialist E-4.

She loved to spend to go camping, enjoyed reading books, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving besides her husband are her son, Kenneth Koegel Jr. of Baldwinsville, her daughter, Heather (Mathew) Hollenbeck of Harrisburg, Pa., two grandsons, Jonathan Hollenbeck and Gabriel Corless of Syracuse, and her granddaughter Kadalina Patterson of Oneida N.Y.

The family would like to thank Dr. Benjamin and his staff at the Oswego Hematology Oncology and Dr. B at the Oswego Radiation for helping her through her long battle.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

