OSWEGO – John B. Swenszkowski, 69, a resident of Oswego passed away on May 11, 2021 at the University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center.

Born in Utica, N.Y., he was the son of Benny and Angela (Giglio) Swenszkowski and was a high school graduate. John was employed with Nine Mile in Scriba for many years.

Surviving are his three sons, Sean Swenszkowski, Dana Swenszkowski, Brian Swenszkowski, a granddaughter, Kayla Swenszkowski, three sisters, Victoria Hillenbrand, Tina Swenszkowski, Liza Grube, two nieces, Andrea Loparco, Ashley Stark and a great-nephew, Dmarco Smith.

He was predeceased by his sister, Nikki Elias.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

