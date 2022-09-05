OSWEGO – John D. Williams, 94, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 1, 2022.

He was born in Oswego, the son of the late Llewelyn L. Williams and Ella M. (Donovan) and was a life resident of Oswego. He was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He retired in 1987 as a Commerical Banking Officer after 37 years with Marine Midland Bank.

Mr. Williams was a veteran of World War II, holder of the Army Achievement Medal, and a retired member of the New York Army National Guard. He was a lifetime member of the 1st Calvary Division Association, The National Rifle Association, VFW Post #369, Oswego Elks #271, and many other organizations.

Surviving are his daughter, Theresa A. DiGregorio (Joseph), son, J. Michael Williams, four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary T. (Weeks) and sister, Marilyn Davis both of Oswego.

A graveside service will be held at St.Paul’s Catholic Cemetery on Monday, September 12 at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

