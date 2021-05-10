OSWEGO – Kristin R. Mitchell, 41, a resident of Oswego passed away on May 6, 2021.

She was born in Syracuse and was the daughter of Charles and Theresa (Quale) Mitchell of Marcellus. She was a graduate of the Christian Brothers Academy and received her BA in Psychology and Creative Writing from SUNY Oswego. Kristin loved all types of animals.

Surviving besides her parents are her husband of 12 years, Tim Mulcahey of Oswego, a brother, William, her grandmother, Ruth, her in-laws, Timothy and Margaret ( Harrington) Mulcahey, sisters-in-law, Erin, Megan, Mary and Shannon, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

