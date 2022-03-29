SCRIBA, NY – Lynn M. Forbes, 70, a resident of Scriba, New York, passed away on March 28, 2022, at her home.

Born in Oswego, New York, she was a daughter of the late Laurence and Agnes (MacDonald) Forbes and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

She was employed with Marine Midland Bank and later with the Oswego County Family Court. Lynn loved to read and enjoyed knitting.

Surviving are two sisters, Loretta Schafer of Rochester, Ann (James) LeRoy of Scriba, a brother, Laurence Forbes Jr. of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...