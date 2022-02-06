STERLING, NY – Marion J. Wyman, 87, a resident of Sterling, New York, passed away on February 3, 2022, at her home.

Born in Oswego, New York, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Mayer and Ernestine Blunt Crouch and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was employed with General Electric in Syracuse, New York, for over ten years and later was a custodian at Hammermill and St. Luke Health Services.

Marion loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed rockin her rocker. She loved to crochet and enjoyed making ceramics.

Surviving are three daughters, Aretha (George) Lagoe of Scriba, Carol (Kenneth) Hall of Sterling, Noreen (Paul Bragg) Wyman of Florida, two sons, Douglas (Casey Fields) Wyman of Florida, Brian (Mary Beth) Wyman of Oswego, a sister, Christine Galin of Rome, eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Marvin, children, John and Belinda, two granddaughters, Wendy Pritchard, Alecia Hall, and her sister, Louise Snow.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow.

Masks will be required to attend the calling hours.

Spring burial will be in Peck’s Cemetery.

