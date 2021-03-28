OSWEGO – Martin (Marty) J. Meehan, 69, of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on March 27, 2021.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late John E and Helen (Diviney) Meehan.

He was a graduate of Oswego High School and Bradley University. After an extensive career in construction engineering, he retired from the Onondaga County Department of Water and Environment protection in 2012.

He was a member of the Oswego Elks Lodge #271, Oswego Moose Lodge 473 WOTM Chapter 2157 and Ancient Order of Hibernians Dean Michael Barry Division 1 Oswego.

Marty was an avid golfer and lovingly remembered by routing on his favorite teams the New York Yankees & Syracuse University Men’s Basketball. Marty was a gentle soul, helping out anyone in his path that may have needed it. He could often be found at one of the local establishments, warming the hearts of many with his kind, generous and caring nature. His grandson brought such joy to his life and he was looking forward to the birth of his second grandson, a brother to Cashel, in August 2021.

Marty was predeceased by his brother, Michael T Meehan in 2018.

Surviving are his two daughters Erin (Richard) Hall and Chelsea (Patrick Maniccia) Meehan of Oswego. His brother John P Meehan of Sterling NY, his sister Maureen (Neil) Shallish of Trumansburg NY; grandson, Cashel John Hall and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation on Marty’s behalf to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, https://online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/site/Donation or the American Heart Association, 2 S Clinton Sq, #305, Syracuse, NY 13202.

