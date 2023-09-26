OSWEGO, NY – Mary Diane LeRoy, 87, passed away surrounded by her family on September 24, 2023, at Seneca Hill Manor.

As a lifelong resident of Oswego, she enjoyed sitting on her porch on West Fifth Street and waving to all of those who passed by. She enjoyed her time working for the telephone company, Wayne Drugs and Cullen’s Liquor/Bame’s Wine and Liquor. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, knitting, shopping at JCPenny’s, and applying her favorite lipstick, Revlon’s Gentleman Prefer Pink.

She loved celebrating any occasion and enjoyed many neighborhood block parties. For most holidays, she always had a spread of her famous anise cookies and coffee cake.

Surviving are her sister, Barbara (Dick) Coyer, sons, Tim (Kim) LeRoy and George LeRoy, grandchildren, Sydnie and Madison LeRoy, Michael LeRoy, and Carlos Shih – Garcia and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, George “Bunzy” LeRoy, her parents, John (Ike) and Nellie Sanford, her sister, Joan Slobe and her brother, Richard (Ike) Sanford.

The family would like to share their heartfelt thank-you’s to Seneca Hill Manor, especially the staff on the second and third floors who made sure she was always comfortable, loved, and staying out of trouble.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. from St.Mary of the Assumption Parish & Shrine. Burial will be in St.Peter’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you mix yourself a White Russian, play your favorite 70’s disco music and dance or make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...