OSWEGO – Mary M. Kostoroski, 65, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 30, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Robert and Rita (Harrington) LaGoe and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. Mary was employed with the Oswego Post Office for almost 20 years.

She loved to garden and enjoyed cooking. Gigi loved to make pancakes for her grandchildren.

Surviving are her three children, Kate (Kevin Jr.) Miller, Nick Kostoroski, and Kelsey Kostoroski all of Oswego, sister, Kathleen (Robert) Allen of Florida, two grandchildren Kevin Miller III, Karter Miller, her longtime companion, James Kerr, and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert LaGoe in 2009, sister, Theresa Colloca in 2020, and her beloved dog, Tito in 2020.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057

