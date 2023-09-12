OSWEGO, NY – Mary (Patty) Clark, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on September 9, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of William Dodds of Minetto and the late Carol (Sheridan) Dodds and was a graduate of Bishop Cunningham High School.

She was the owner and operator of the Changes Hair Salon. She loved to knit and bake and enjoyed gardening. Patty and her husband, Roger took great pride in watching her boys play sports.

Surviving besides her father are her two sons, Brian (Jessica) Clark of Oswego, Kyle (Courtney) Clark of Oswego, two sisters, Linda (Steven) Betts of Montoursville Pa., Teresa Dodds Myers of Minetto, a brother, William (Bud) Dodds III and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Roger in 2020 and her mother, Carol in 2016.

The family would like to thank her private care nurses, Julie and Suzanne, special friends, Bev and Lizzy Mulcahey, and daughter-in-law, Courtney Clark who was her caregiver and advocate.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Contributions in Mary’s name may be made to the Oswego County Hospice. PO Box 102, Oswego, N.Y. 13126

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...