OSWEGO – Maryanne Stergius, 83, a lifelong resident of Oswego passed away on April 16 at the Morningstar Care Center.

Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Keating) Feeney. She attended St. Mary’s School and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

She was employed with the Stone’s Candy Store, the Oswego City School District for 10 years and later with the Wayne’s Drug Store for 15 years. Maryanne enjoyed reading and playing Bunco.

She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Stergius on March 23, 2016, a brother, Patrick Feeney and two sisters, Theresa Hamm and Frances James.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna Mangano of Oswego, Joanne (Jim) Gatchell of Rotterdam, a sister, Laura (Tim) Murphy of Oswego, two grandchildren, Benjamin Gatchell, Lily Gatchell, a brother-in-law, George Stergius of Oswego and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the neighbors on East Sixth Street for the friendship and all the great care they provided for Maryanne over the years.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice

