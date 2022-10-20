OSWEGO – Michael D. Monette, 72, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on October 19, 2022, at the Pontiac Care and Rehab Center.

Born in Oswego, He was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Cavanaugh) Monette and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. He was employed with Alcan and the Palladium-Times.

Michael was a train enthusiast and was a member of the Ontario and Western Railway Historical Society. He was also a member of the K of C #227.

Surviving are his three daughters, Donna Monette of Oswego, Deborah Monette of Rochester, Jessie Monette of North North Carolina, a sister, Janice Lucker of Cover-d’ Alene Idaho, a brother, Leo (Bettie) Monette of Oswego, and two grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Lauri and Barbara Monette, and a brother, Gregory Monette.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

