MEXICO, NY – On Thursday, September 2, 2021, Michael D. Werth, 74, a resident of Mexico, New York, and Deerfield Beach, Florida passed away at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

He was born in Alpena, Michigan, a son of the late William and Gladys (Carlson) Werth and graduated from High School in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

He retired as an Operator for RNG. Mr. Werth was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1965-1969.

He was a life member of the VFW #369 in Mexico and the Oswego Moose Lodge #743. Mike was also a member of the American Legion in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, the former, Charlene Legg, two sons, Jeff (Kym) Werth of Florida, Ben Werth of Oregon, two grandchildren, Jameson Michael and Sawyer Benjamin, two brothers, Richard (Jody) Werth of Des Moine, Iowa, William Werth of Tacoma, Washington, nieces and nephews Chris, Joe, Brian Legg, Kim Patrick, John Werth, Kate Armbruster, Jim Werth and Tamitha Fragoso.

He was predeceased by his in-laws Betty (Comerford) and Verne Legg of Oswego.

Papa, as he was known by his grandsons Jameson and Sawyer who he truly adored, and Big Babe as he was known by everyone else.

He will be remembered as the kindest most genuine soul one could meet, and his generosity and huge heart was appreciated by all those that knew him. He loved to golf with his two sons, Jeff and Ben, He loved life and everything it had to offer, from fishing to bowling. He was truly one of a kind and will be remembered and missed forever.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

The family asks that any donations be directed to the Disabled Veterans of America or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

