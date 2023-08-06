OSWEGO – Patricia Y. Law, 78, a resident of Oswego passed away on August 1, 2023, at St.Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

A lifelong resident of Oswego N.Y, born to the late Francis ” Jiggs” and Inez (Hammond Ricci) McManus.

Along with her husband of 60 years, Bill, She owned Laws Engine and Machine Company.

After retiring from her career as a real estate agent, the Laws enjoyed their winters in Daytona, Florida.

She was a long-time member of the West Baptist Church where she donated her time for church functions.

She was an avid reader and loved to knit, sew and crochet.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, William F. Law of Oswego, and her son, William F. (Deborah) Law Jr. of Oswgo, a brother, Dennis McManus of Jacksonville, Fl., two sisters, Carol Sunderwirth of Fayetteville N.Y., Marybeth Ricci of Arizona and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Peet, and her son, John Law who passed away on July 29, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 from the Page Memorial Chapel at Riverside Cemetery.

Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2:00- 4:00 and 6:00-8:00.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...