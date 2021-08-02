OSWEGO – Paul J. Corbett Sr., 87, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 28, 2021 at his home.

Born in Watertown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Esther (Yousey) Corbett and had attended Oswego schools.

Mr. Corbett was a veteran of the United States Army and played baseball for the military while stationed in Germany.

He was employed with General Electric, Metropolitan Insurance and later retired from Fitzpatrick after 17 years.

He was a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, American Legion #268 and was an avid walker.

Mr. Corbett was well known for his baseball accolades. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and played for them in the Florida League. He was also was a member of the Inaugural Class (1988) of the Oswego Softball Hall of Fame.

Surviving are his two sons, Paul (Sabina) Corbett Jr. and Daniel Corbett both of Clayton N.Y., two granddaughters, Shannon and Sarah Corbett, his sisters, Mary Martin of Lowville, Jane Miller of Florida and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lynda Corbett, siblings, Richard Corbett, William Corbett, Thomas Corbett, Dorothy Sharoun, Barbara McDermott, Sally Proud and James Proud Sr..

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday, August, 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd, 50 East Mohawk St., Oswego N.Y. 13126.

