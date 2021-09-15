SCRIBA, NY – Ruth S. Scandura, 86 a resident of Scriba, New York, passed away on September 14, 2021.

Born in Oswego she was a daughter of Ottmer Charles See and Hazel L. (Smith) See. She retired from the county in September 1990.

Surviving are three sons, Robert (Kim) Davies of Childwold, Richard (Melinda) Davies of Pulaski, and John Davies of Pulaski, two stepdaughters, Kim (Bill Harrington) Scandura and Donna Wright both of Oswego, a sister Janet Emmons, of Hannibal, grandchildren are Bryan Davies, Kecia (Ben) Schell, Christopher (Leslie) Davies, Caleb (Claudia) Davies, and Eric Davies, step-grandchildren are Jeffrey Brown, Tristan Sheffield, Raymond Wright, Danielle Wright, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, George J. Scandura Jr., a son Glenn Davies, and a stepdaughter Stephanie Sheffield.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Peck’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m..

The unvaccinated are requested to wear a mask in adherence with the CDC guidelines for the calling hours and the service.

