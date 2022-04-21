OSWEGO – Sharon L. Smith, 77, of the Town of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 19, 2022, after a short illness at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Duffy and Helen Bacon. She was a graduate of the Red Creek High School and had attended the University of Buffalo and CCBI.

She was employed with P&C for many years.

Surviving are her husband of 23 years, Paul Smith, her daughter, Kim (Rick) Breitbeck of the Town of Oswego, three grandchildren, Samantha (Jason) McDermott of New Haven, Jonathan (Samantha) Campbell of Hanscom AFB, Alyssa (Jeff) Riha of Hurlburt AFB. She was blessed to have enjoyed her great-grandchildren, Zoey, Travis, Caroline, Axton, and Lillian.

She was predeceased by her son, Bryan Randall.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related