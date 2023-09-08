OSWEGO, NY – Suzanne Carr, 75, a resident of the Town of Oswego passed away on September 7, 2023, at her home. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Turner) Bonney and was a graduate of the Oswego Catholic High School, Class of 1966.

She was employed with Berkshire Hathaway and loved to quilt.

Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Lloyd Carr, a daughter, Julie (Gene) Lagoe of Oswego, a son, John Smegelsky Jr. of Syracuse, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Kathleen Bonney Nettles, Mary Elizabeth Bonney Mullen, and two brothers, Richard Bonney and Michael Bonney.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

