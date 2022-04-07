OSWEGO – Veronica A. Baker, 86, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on February 1, 2022.

Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Bliss and Doris (Perau) Turner and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

She was a former telephone switchboard operator and later retired from Oswego City School District as a teacher’s aide.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin Baker, and Tom Baker, two brothers John, and Bruce Turner, three sisters Raejean Barnes, Ann Pritchard, and Evelyn Hogan.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Baker in 1999.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related