FULTON – Alma M. Bowering age 94, of Fulton, NY passed away at home on Thursday, December 7, 2023. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 75 years, Edward Bowering; her parents, all her siblings; son, Gary Bowering; daughter, Joyce McDonald; and granddaughter, Annette Bowering.

Alma is survived by her loving children, Ronald (Bonnie) Bowering, Ralph Bowering, Edward (Patricia) Bowering, and William (Dorothy) Bowering; 29 Grandchildren; 39 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great Grandchildren; several nieces, and nephews.

Alma was a lifetime Dairy Farmer. She loved gardening, baking, and spending time with her family, she especially loved spending time with all her grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 12pm to 2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...