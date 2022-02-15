FULTON – Andrew D. Wooding, 38, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

He graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 2001. Andrew was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 2003 to 2009 as a Sr. Airman who received many different awards during his service. He was a very intelligent man who was talented in many different areas, including, being an artist, musician, mechanic and computer knowledge. Andrew lived his dream as a racecar driver for a short time.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Adrian and Natalie Wooding and stepfather, Pete Bonanno.

Andrew will be greatly missed and forever loved by his mother, Tamie Wooding; sister, Laura (Tony Smith) Wooding; two nieces, Jadelynn and Junemarie; one nephew, Jaxon; paternal grandmother, Eleanor Lackey; best friend, Jeff Griffis as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to Andrew’s account at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, to help the family with his final expenses.

