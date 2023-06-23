Ann Carvell

SYRACUSE, NY – Ann (Denery) Carvell, 80, of Syracuse, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Born in Syracuse, she was a daughter to the late Wilfred and Betty Denery.

Ann attended Fulton Catholic School and graduated from Phoenix Central Schools. She retired from Syroco after 40 years. Ann enjoyed gardening, reading, and shopping trips. She was predeceased by her brother, Wilfred “Bill” Denery; her nephew, Pat Denery and her best friend, Sally Fiedt.

Surviving are her life partner of 30 years, Joe Manzi; her daughter, Tracy A. Carvell; close family, Rob (Judith) Allen, Suzette (Eric) Yeager; several nieces, nephews and The Collins Girls.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 28 at Roosevelt Cemetery, Rt. 49, Central Square. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palermo Fire Department, 4170 State Route 3, Fulton, NY 13069.

