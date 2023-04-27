FULTON – Anthony “Tony” T. Demperio Jr., 85 of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023, with his family by his side. Tony was born September 4, 1937, in Fulton to the late Anthony and Mary (Massaro) Demperio; he was also predeceased by his sister, Carmella Demperio.

Tony graduated from CBA in Syracuse and attended Syracuse University. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. He worked his entire career at Northern Ready Mix until retiring at the age of 77. Tony’s love was his family, being outside and working. Tony was instrumental in building the softball field at Denesha Park. He also played in the first fast pitch league in Oswego.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Valerie (Stowell); son, Anthony III (Amanda) of Fulton; daughter, Alison Demperio of Santa Cruz, CA; grandchildren, Veronica and Anthony Demperio IV of Fulton; favorite nephew, Roger (Lynn) Dunsmoor; several nieces, nephews, cousins and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 2-4 pm with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, NY.

Donations may be made to Mount Adnah Cemetery or Alzheimer’s Association. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...