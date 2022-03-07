FULTON – Arlene G. Loughrey, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital.

She was born in 1958, in Oswego, New York, a daughter to the late David and Janet Saddington Roth. Arlene enjoyed many things in life including, her dogs, loved cooking for everyone but above all she loved her boys, grandchildren, and family.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, David “Rusty” Roth and sister-in-law, Brenda Roth.

Arlene will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband, John Loughrey; three sons, Gary (Allyson), John and Ryan (Kara) Becker; three stepsons, John (Amy), Jake (Nikki) and Charlie Loughrey; six grandchildren, Ethan, Miah, Matthew, Hailey, Isaac and Ella; four siblings, Susan (Larry) Stowell, Alan (Amanda) Roth, George (Liz) Roth and Darren Roth as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Fulton First Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica Street, Fulton, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fulton First Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica Street, Fulton NY, 13069, in Arlene’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...