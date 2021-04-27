FULTON – Beatrice “Bea” V. Walker, age 95 passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at home.

She was born in Fulton, New York, Mrs. Walker was a life resident of the Granby-Fulton area. She had worked at Sealright Company and A. L. Lee Memorial Hospital, both in Fulton, many years ago.

Mrs. Walker was a member of the First Congregational, United Church of Christ in Fulton, where she had served as past president of the Women’s Fellowship Committee, past president of the Oneida Association of United Churches of Christ and past president of New York state United Church of Christ. She was a member of Elizabeth Chapter #105, O.E.S since 1944 and served as a matron, twice. She was past associate Grand Warder of O.E.S State of New York and she was an associate member of Phoenix Chapter #170 O.E.S in Phoenix. She was also a member of the Fulton Women’s Club.

She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband, Eugene Walker.

Surviving her are two daughters, Brenda Cox of Sodus, NY and Beth Cavalli of Novato, CA; three sons, Bruce Walker of Dunlap, TN, Brian Walker of Cheyenne, WY and Barry Walker of Scottsville, NY; 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

