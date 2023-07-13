Bernice Hopkins

HANNIBAL, NY – Bernice “Bonnie” Hopkins, 79, of Hannibal, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Born in Fulton, she was a daughter to the late Theodore and Bernice (Griswold) Dann.

Bonnie moved to Hannibal when she was young and graduated from Hannibal Central Schools. She was a lifelong resident of Hannibal where she lived with her husband of 54 years and was a devoted and caring mother to her daughter.

Bonnie’s family and friends meant everything to her. She was always thinking of others and doing all that she could to help. She exemplified a model of strength and determination all of her days. Bonnie was a talented painter and also enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, and baking. She loved holding her husband’s hand and watching her grandchildren grow up.

She looked forward to shopping trips, camping and vacations with friends and family. She will always be remembered for her warm hugs, reassuring voice, and encouraging words of wisdom. She will be greatly missed by all those whose hearts she has touched.

Bonnie was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Theodore and Kathleen Dann. Surviving are her husband, Harold; her daughter, Lori (Eric) Ford; two grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Ford; sister, Mary Jane Beckwith; several nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, NY 13074. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at the funeral home followed by burial in Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling, NY.

For those wishing, donations may be made in Bonnie’s memory to a charity close to your heart.

