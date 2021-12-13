FULTON – Beverly D. Sherman, 92, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Born in Volney, New York, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Stella (Pitcher) Sherman. Beverly worked at Volney Felt Mills then as a typist for the Fulton Patriot and later retired from the circulation department at the Valley News. She loved music and was a talented piano player.

Beverly was predeceased by her four brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Services will be available via Zoom at 1 pm on Saturday, December 18 at the Kingdom Hall, Oswego. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

