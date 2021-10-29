OSWEGO COUNTY – Bonnie L. Calkins, 75, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter to the late Robert and Una (Hungerford) Knopp. Bonnie worked in the parts service department at The Great Outdoors RV Superstore, Phoenix, retiring after 15 years. She was an animal lover, an avid gardener, enjoyed reading and spending time outdoors.

Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Richard Calkins, Sr. in 1999.

Surviving are her children, Amy (Bill) Calkins and Richard (Louise) Calkins, Jr.; two grandsons, David Engle, and Kyle Calkins; two granddaughters, Amanda (Bryon) Sherriff and Tara Calkins; one great-grandson, Aiden Sherriff; her bonus son, John Nesci; her bonus daughters, Sherry, and Lisa Nesci; her brother, Keith Knopp; her best friend, Merrily Burghdurf and her beloved dog, Sophie and her fat cat, Lewis.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 4 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 5 at Ira Union (White) Cemetery, Cato.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sunshine Horses, 3721 Verplank Road Clay, NY 13041 or Rosemary Farm, 1646 Roses Brook Road South, Kortright, NY 13842 in Bonnie’s memory.

“She loved a selected few, who are proud to have been loved by her.” – David Engle.

